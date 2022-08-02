Aspiriant LLC Boosts Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $1,509,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $42,553,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,268,000 after purchasing an additional 14,013 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $4,068,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $966,000. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Snowflake Trading Up 0.7 %
SNOW stock opened at $150.98 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.37.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Snowflake from $385.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Snowflake from $322.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $325.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Snowflake from $240.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.27.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $190,258.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,651,634.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $190,258.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,651,634.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,678 shares of company stock worth $524,444. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.
Snowflake Company Profile
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
