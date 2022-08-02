Aspiriant LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.63.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $194.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.48 and its 200-day moving average is $204.66. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $124.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.23%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

