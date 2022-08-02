Aspiriant LLC Buys 447 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $82.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on D. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.17.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

