Aspiriant LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Aspiriant LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,106,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,730 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,316,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,596,000 after purchasing an additional 873,149 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,684,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,475,000 after purchasing an additional 98,834 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,420,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,742,000 after acquiring an additional 73,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,347,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,198,000 after acquiring an additional 16,160 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $69.03 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.53 and a 52 week high of $83.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.65.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.