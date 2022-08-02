Aspiriant LLC Has $487,000 Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Aspiriant LLC cut its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFCGet Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $50.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.79. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFCGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.58.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

