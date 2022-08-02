Aspiriant LLC Has $487,000 Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Aspiriant LLC cut its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $50.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.79. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.58.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

