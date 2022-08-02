Aspiriant LLC Sells 158 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Aspiriant LLC decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.2 %

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 target price on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.38.

Shares of HON stock opened at $191.99 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.35 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.48%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

