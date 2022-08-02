Aspiriant LLC Sells 314 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Aspiriant LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of SCHD opened at $74.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.37. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $69.86 and a twelve month high of $82.47.

