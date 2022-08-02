Aspiriant LLC Trims Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Aspiriant LLC reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 537.5% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 39.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.10.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $132.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.79.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 107.14%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

