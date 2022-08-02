Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) and Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Financial Review

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) and Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Oak Valley Bancorp and Associated Banc, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Associated Banc 1 3 1 0 2.00

Associated Banc has a consensus price target of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.63%. Given Associated Banc’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Associated Banc is more favorable than Oak Valley Bancorp.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Valley Bancorp 26.60% 10.61% 0.76% Associated Banc 28.30% 8.63% 0.92%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Oak Valley Bancorp and Associated Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

26.3% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.3% of Associated Banc shares are held by institutional investors. 19.1% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Associated Banc shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Oak Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Associated Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Oak Valley Bancorp pays out 16.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Associated Banc pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Oak Valley Bancorp has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Associated Banc has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Oak Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Associated Banc has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oak Valley Bancorp and Associated Banc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Valley Bancorp $55.23 million 2.74 $16.34 million $1.79 10.22 Associated Banc $1.13 billion 2.67 $350.99 million $2.08 9.69

Associated Banc has higher revenue and earnings than Oak Valley Bancorp. Associated Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oak Valley Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Associated Banc beats Oak Valley Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial business lending and trade finance, and small business administration lending, as well as consumer loans consisting of automobile loans, home mortgage loans, revolving lines of credit, and other personal loans. In addition, the company provides online banking, remote deposit capture, mobile banking, merchant, night depository, extended hours, wire transfer of funds, and note collection services, as well as automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through seventeen full-service branch offices in Oakdale, Sonora, Bridgeport, Bishop, Mammoth Lakes, Modesto, Manteca, Patterson, Turlock, Tracy, Ripon, Stockton, Escalon, California, and Sacramento. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Oakdale, California.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications; deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; specialized financial services such as interest rate risk management, foreign exchange solutions, and commodity hedging; fiduciary services such as administration of pension, profit-sharing and other employee benefit plans, fiduciary and corporate agency services, and institutional asset management; and investable funds solutions such as savings, money market deposit accounts, IRA accounts, CDs, fixed and variable annuities, full-service, discount and online investment brokerage; investment advisory services; and trust and investment management accounts. The company's Community, Consumer, and Business segment offers lending solutions, such as residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto loans, business loans, and business lines of credit; and deposit and transactional solutions such as checking, credit, debit and pre-paid cards, online banking and bill pay; and money transfer services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 215 banking branches. Associated Banc-Corp was founded in 1861 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

