Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. Has $1.71 Million Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $339,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $90.51 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $82.75 and a 12-month high of $109.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.68.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

