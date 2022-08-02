Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. Has $55 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 241,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 21.6% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $54,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,859,000 after acquiring an additional 75,571 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,607,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,971,000 after acquiring an additional 529,340 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after buying an additional 10,477,874 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,475,000 after buying an additional 330,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,909,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,797,000 after buying an additional 246,478 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $205.77 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $181.67 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.00 and a 200-day moving average of $210.54.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.