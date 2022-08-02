Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. Has $55 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 241,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 21.6% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $54,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,859,000 after acquiring an additional 75,571 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,607,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,971,000 after acquiring an additional 529,340 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after buying an additional 10,477,874 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,475,000 after buying an additional 330,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,909,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,797,000 after buying an additional 246,478 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSEARCA VTI opened at $205.77 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $181.67 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.00 and a 200-day moving average of $210.54.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.
