AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,145,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035,135 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of AstraZeneca worth $142,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,643,656. The company has a market cap of $205.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.71. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $53.63 and a twelve month high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 25.45%. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is -470.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from £100 ($122.53) to £120 ($147.04) in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AstraZeneca from £105 ($128.66) to £115 ($140.91) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from £105 ($128.66) to £130 ($159.29) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £102 ($124.98) to £111 ($136.01) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

