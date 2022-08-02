ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Given New C$55.00 Price Target at CIBC

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ACO.X. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ATCO to C$48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. CSFB decreased their target price on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ATCO from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on ATCO from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$49.72.

ATCO Stock Performance

Shares of ATCO stock opened at C$47.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.56. ATCO has a 12 month low of C$40.00 and a 12 month high of C$48.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ATCO Company Profile

In related news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$44.50 per share, with a total value of C$222,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26,387,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,174,225,327.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

