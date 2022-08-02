Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,600 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the June 30th total of 118,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Athlon Acquisition Price Performance

SWET remained flat at $9.86 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 217,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,383. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80. Athlon Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Athlon Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWET. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in Athlon Acquisition by 1,279.3% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,100,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,282 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Athlon Acquisition by 573.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 980,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,565,000 after acquiring an additional 834,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Athlon Acquisition by 414.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 806,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Athlon Acquisition by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,157,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,301,000 after buying an additional 320,840 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Athlon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,701,000. 71.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Athlon Acquisition

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

