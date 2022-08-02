ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Shares Gap Down to $46.96

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.96, but opened at $44.51. ATN International shares last traded at $44.51, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

ATN International Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $722.15 million, a P/E ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.77.

ATN International ( NASDAQ:ATNI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ATN International, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.17%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATNI. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of ATN International by 127.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in ATN International by 36.1% in the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ATN International in the first quarter worth about $247,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ATN International by 39.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in ATN International by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

