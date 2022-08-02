Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Shares Down 1.3%

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF – Get Rating) shares were down 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.06 and last traded at $11.06. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.
Atos Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.62.
About Atos
Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions, as well as end-to-end vertical solutions, data platforms, and infrastructure solutions. The company's solutions include advanced computing; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; advance detection and response, data protection and governance, and trusted digital identities, as well as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and IoT and OT security; digital consulting; digital workplace; and edge computing and Internet of things.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atos (AEXAF)
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
- Will Economics Push AUD to the Top of the Currency World?
Receive News & Ratings for Atos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.