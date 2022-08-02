ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 11,713 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 212,295 shares.The stock last traded at $2.54 and had previously closed at $2.51.

ATRenew Trading Down 5.6 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.55.

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $348.07 million for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 10.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATRenew

About ATRenew

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ATRenew in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in ATRenew by 111.5% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 60,100 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in ATRenew by 54.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 179,929 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ATRenew by 37.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 185,409 shares during the period. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

Featured Stories

