ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 11,713 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 212,295 shares.The stock last traded at $2.54 and had previously closed at $2.51.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.55.
ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $348.07 million for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 10.41%.
ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
