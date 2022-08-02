AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,456 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,041,000 after purchasing an additional 533,468 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 19.1% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 55.2% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 18,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of AT&T by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after acquiring an additional 37,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,558,340. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $131.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.55.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

