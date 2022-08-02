Audius Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $20.63 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Audius has a market cap of $284.41 million and approximately $20.63 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001485 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Audius has traded up 13% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Audius alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,400.88 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003858 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004377 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00129180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00031788 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,116,383,974 coins and its circulating supply is 818,441,374 coins. The official website for Audius is audius.co. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.