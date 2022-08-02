Augur (REP) 1-Day Volume Tops $16.03 Million

Augur (REP) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Augur coin can now be bought for approximately $8.64 or 0.00037444 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Augur has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Augur has a market capitalization of $95.04 million and $16.03 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,071.80 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004334 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004335 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004435 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003841 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002216 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00128266 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00031526 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004326 BTC.
Augur Coin Profile
Augur is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net.
Buying and Selling Augur
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.
