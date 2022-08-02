Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.55

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.56, with a volume of 264205 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.
Aurion Resources Stock Down 1.8 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.90. The company has a market cap of C$65.83 million and a P/E ratio of -8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 21.64 and a current ratio of 22.20.
Aurion Resources (CVE:AU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Aurion Resources Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.
Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Finland, Sweden, the United States, and Mexico. The company explores precious metals, gold, iron, titanium, vanadium, and base metals deposits. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; and the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 144 square kilometers located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä.
