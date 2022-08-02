Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Position Reduced by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 87.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,975 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,438,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1,386.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,531,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,647,000 after buying an additional 1,428,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,994,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,889,233,000 after buying an additional 817,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,427,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,432,000 after buying an additional 357,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,475,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,967,000 after acquiring an additional 343,626 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $257.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.73.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP stock opened at $241.32 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $100.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

