AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AutoNation to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded AutoNation from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stephens boosted their price objective on AutoNation to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded AutoNation from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $152.29.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $120.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.11. AutoNation has a one year low of $96.56 and a one year high of $133.48.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.96% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 24.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.54, for a total value of $22,308,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,501,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,726,902.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $120,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,484.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.54, for a total value of $22,308,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,501,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,726,902.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 799,157 shares of company stock valued at $92,244,199. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 65.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in AutoNation by 60.4% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in AutoNation during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

