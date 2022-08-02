AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AutoNation to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded AutoNation from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stephens boosted their price objective on AutoNation to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded AutoNation from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $152.29.
AutoNation Stock Performance
Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $120.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.11. AutoNation has a one year low of $96.56 and a one year high of $133.48.
Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation
In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.54, for a total value of $22,308,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,501,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,726,902.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $120,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,484.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.54, for a total value of $22,308,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,501,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,726,902.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 799,157 shares of company stock valued at $92,244,199. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of AutoNation
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 65.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in AutoNation by 60.4% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in AutoNation during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.
About AutoNation
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
