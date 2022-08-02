Avalanche (AVAX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.65 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $23.39 or 0.00101115 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $6.65 billion and $579.48 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cronos (CRO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000658 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00019079 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00245142 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00038216 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00008818 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000266 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 284,389,452 coins. Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

