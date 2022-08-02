Avalanche (AVAX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.65 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $23.39 or 0.00101115 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $6.65 billion and $579.48 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000658 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00019079 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001428 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00245142 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00038216 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00008818 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000149 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- StoneDAO (SDT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000575 BTC.
Avalanche Profile
Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 284,389,452 coins. Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
