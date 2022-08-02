Avaya (AVYA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Avaya to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Avaya has set its Q3 guidance at $0.48-$0.56 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.09-$2.25 EPS.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07). Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 51.82%. The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Avaya to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AVYA stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,714,197. Avaya has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $24.52. The company has a market cap of $73.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.30.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avaya by 1,801.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 9,007 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 3,191.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 82.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 60.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 16,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 88.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 33,814 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVYA shares. BWS Financial cut shares of Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen lowered shares of Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Avaya from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen lowered shares of Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.78.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

