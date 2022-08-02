Aviance Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 291.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 885.7% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 29,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 26,412 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 598.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 27,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 23,844 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at $5,897,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at $55,000. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $209.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $351.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Biogen to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Biogen from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.36.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.