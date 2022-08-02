Aviance Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.27% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 13,493.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 40,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 40,481 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 31,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 13,470 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 67,514 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 16,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period.

Shares of EMD stock opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.04. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $14.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.40%.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

