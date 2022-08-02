Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $732,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 679 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.33, for a total transaction of $18,933,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,786,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.33, for a total transaction of $18,933,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,786,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total value of $2,527,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,541,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,989 shares of company stock valued at $30,073,729. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Tesla from $1,150.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Tesla from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $858.05.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $891.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $620.57 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $726.47 and a 200 day moving average of $843.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

