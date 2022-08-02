Aviance Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 319.8% in the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 868,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,686,000 after acquiring an additional 661,785 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,116,000. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,343,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1,659.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 452,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 426,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 685.2% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 357,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 312,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.98. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $16.73 and a 12 month high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.