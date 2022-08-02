Aviance Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 319.8% in the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 868,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,686,000 after acquiring an additional 661,785 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,116,000. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,343,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1,659.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 452,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 426,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 685.2% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 357,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 312,100 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.98. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $16.73 and a 12 month high of $24.90.
iShares Silver Trust Company Profile
iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.
