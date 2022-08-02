Aviance Capital Partners LLC Purchases 8,376 Shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,376 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BWG. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 27.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 119,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 25,899 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Matisse Capital increased its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 93,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 25,521 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $327,000.

Shares of BWG opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.64. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $13.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

