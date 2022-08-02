Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 100 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,879 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $535.38 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29. The company has a market cap of $502.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $503.66 and its 200 day moving average is $497.92.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.46%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.50.

In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total transaction of $7,138,989.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,630,827.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total value of $7,138,989.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,630,827.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,144 shares of company stock valued at $69,269,555. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

