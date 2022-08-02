Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 467 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,921,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jack Engelkes acquired 25,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.58 per share, with a total value of $514,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 178,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,287.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB opened at $23.73 on Tuesday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $26.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 28.43%. The company had revenue of $243.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 47.48%.

HOMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

