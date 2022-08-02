Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Bought by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned 0.07% of Avidity Biosciences worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RNA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 280.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RNA. Raymond James began coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

NASDAQ:RNA opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.85. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $29.25.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 36.26% and a negative net margin of 1,525.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

