AvidXchange (AVDX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect AvidXchange to post earnings of -0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.21 by 0.10. The firm had revenue of 71.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 68.67 million. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.43) EPS. On average, analysts expect AvidXchange to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

AvidXchange Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDX opened at 7.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. AvidXchange has a 52 week low of 5.86 and a 52 week high of 27.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 7.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of 8.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVDX shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AvidXchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 16.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AvidXchange by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AvidXchange by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in AvidXchange by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in AvidXchange by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 26,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in AvidXchange by 7,849.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 42,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 41,840 shares during the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AvidXchange

(Get Rating)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.