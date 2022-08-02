Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $15.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.13 by $3.81, RTT News reports. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 635.44% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Avis Budget Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CAR stock traded down $0.94 on Monday, reaching $181.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,618,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,647. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.19 and a 200-day moving average of $203.02. Avis Budget Group has a 12 month low of $74.26 and a 12 month high of $545.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $238.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America cut Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.40.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

In related news, Chairman Bernardo Hees purchased 28,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $172.78 per share, with a total value of $4,895,548.52. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 450,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,833,243.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 83,734 shares of company stock valued at $14,792,435 in the last ninety days. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,369,000.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

