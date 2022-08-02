Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Stock Price Down 9%

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) shares dropped 9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $162.75 and last traded at $164.72. Approximately 24,338 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 678,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Avis Budget Group from $238.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.40.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group Stock Down 6.6 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $15.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.48 by $4.46. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 635.44% and a net margin of 19.13%. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 38.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Chairman Bernardo Hees acquired 28,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $172.78 per share, with a total value of $4,895,548.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 450,476 shares in the company, valued at $77,833,243.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 83,734 shares of company stock valued at $14,792,435. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 735.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 737.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.