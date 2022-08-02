AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Short Interest Update

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,300 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the June 30th total of 409,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AVITA Medical

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCEL. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,826,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 33,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 29.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVITA Medical Price Performance

AVITA Medical stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.92. 87,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,316. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average is $7.15. AVITA Medical has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $21.21. The stock has a market cap of $147.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 13.68, a current ratio of 13.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical ( NASDAQ:RCEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.02). AVITA Medical had a negative net margin of 89.96% and a negative return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AVITA Medical will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

