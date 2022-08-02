AxoGen (AXGN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 26.64% and a negative net margin of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $31.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts expect AxoGen to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AXGN opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. AxoGen has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $20.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.90.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AxoGen by 6.0% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,423,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,241,000 after acquiring an additional 137,962 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AxoGen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,922,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,269,000 after purchasing an additional 38,968 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in AxoGen by 12.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,729,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after purchasing an additional 187,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in AxoGen by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,079,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 31,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AxoGen by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AxoGen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

