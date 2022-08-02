AxoGen (AXGN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 26.64% and a negative net margin of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $31.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts expect AxoGen to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AxoGen Stock Performance
NASDAQ AXGN opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. AxoGen has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $20.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AxoGen
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AXGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AxoGen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.
AxoGen Company Profile
AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.
Featured Stories
