Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Issues Earnings Results

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 41.28%. The business had revenue of $68.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Axonics Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of AXNX stock opened at $66.66 on Tuesday. Axonics has a twelve month low of $38.41 and a twelve month high of $79.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.83 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Axonics from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Axonics from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axonics

In other Axonics news, Director Jane E. Kiernan sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 1,159.5% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Axonics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

