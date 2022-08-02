Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.19) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Axsome Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AXSM traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.78. 5,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,775. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.09 and its 200 day moving average is $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $51.58.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXSM. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $27.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.90.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

