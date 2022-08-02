Bandwidth (BAND) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Bandwidth has set its Q2 guidance at $(0.09)-$(0.05) EPS and its FY22 guidance at $0.10-$0.14 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.13. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Bandwidth to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bandwidth Stock Performance

Bandwidth stock opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.64. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $131.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bandwidth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $86.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

In related news, COO Anthony Bartolo acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $349,360. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,105 shares of company stock valued at $22,113. Corporate insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bandwidth

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Bandwidth by 27.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,324,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,303,000 after acquiring an additional 501,958 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Bandwidth by 254.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,165,000 after acquiring an additional 336,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bandwidth by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,013,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,217,000 after acquiring an additional 142,078 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the first quarter worth about $2,000,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the first quarter worth about $1,725,000.

About Bandwidth

(Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

