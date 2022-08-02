Bango (LON:BGO) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Bango (LON:BGO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.68) price objective on shares of Bango in a research note on Tuesday.

Bango Price Performance

Shares of LON:BGO opened at GBX 180.06 ($2.21) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 164.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 176.45. Bango has a 1-year low of GBX 125 ($1.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 230 ($2.82). The stock has a market cap of £137.10 million and a PE ratio of 335.00.

About Bango

Bango plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. The company offers Bango Marketplace that enables app marketers in finding Bango Audiences to directly reach new paying users; Bango Payments, which connects online app stores and merchants to approximately 3 billion users; Bango Resale, a solution to deliver the results from reselling and bundling products and services; and Bango Boost+, a customer and revenue growth program.

Further Reading

