Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,938,246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,465,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,003,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Bank of America by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,964 shares during the period. Finally, Himalaya Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 14,586,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,000 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,701,652. The company has a market capitalization of $271.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

