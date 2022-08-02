Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 4th

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.
Bank of Marin Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 33.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.
Bank of Marin Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ BMRC opened at $32.92 on Tuesday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $39.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.83. The company has a market capitalization of $526.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.72.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.
Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile
Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.
