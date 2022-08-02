Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 4th

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Bank of Marin Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 33.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ BMRC opened at $32.92 on Tuesday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $39.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.83. The company has a market capitalization of $526.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

