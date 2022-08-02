Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,311,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,439 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.72% of Banner worth $135,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Banner during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Banner by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Banner during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC purchased a new position in Banner during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on BANR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Banner to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Banner from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Banner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Banner Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BANR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,256. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $66.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.17. Banner had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Banner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.77%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

