Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Acquired by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 300,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,708 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd owned about 0.43% of Baozun worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baozun in the first quarter worth about $68,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Baozun by 158.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 140,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 86,485 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter worth about $1,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:BZUN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.45. 984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,108. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.68. Baozun Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $25.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.12 million, a P/E ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 0.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $312.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.40 million. Baozun had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that Baozun Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

BZUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Baozun from $13.90 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Baozun Profile

(Get Rating)

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

