Barclays Downgrades Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) to Equal Weight

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have a $32.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $28.75. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley downgraded Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Camtek from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Camtek currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Camtek stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.40. The company had a trading volume of 77,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,659. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.92 and its 200-day moving average is $30.35. Camtek has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $49.60.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $79.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.00 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Camtek will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Camtek in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Camtek by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. 36.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

