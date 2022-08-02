Barclays Raises PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Price Target to $149.00

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $125.00 to $149.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.71.

NYSE PKI opened at $160.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.54. PerkinElmer has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.31. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $731,087.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,012,177.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $827,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,973.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $731,087.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,012,177.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 14,100.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1,085.1% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

