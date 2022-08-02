Barclays Trims Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Target Price to C$10.00

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$10.79.

Shares of TSE FSZ opened at C$9.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of C$933.95 million and a P/E ratio of 17.52. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of C$8.84 and a 1 year high of C$11.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.85.

Fiera Capital ( TSE:FSZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$172.34 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Fiera Capital will post 1.4200001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jean-Guy Desjardins sold 135,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.25, for a total transaction of C$1,254,243.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$740,032.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

