Barden Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Barden Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $33.71 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.